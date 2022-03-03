Today is: Rodney King beating on tape

Rodney King shows the bruises he sustained at the hands of four Los Angeles police officers in this photo taken March 6, 1991. The infamous beating marks its 10th anniversary today. AP photo

On March 3, 1991, footage of Los Angeles police officers severely beating Rodney King causes a global outcry.

King was an African-American man who was a victim of police brutality. King was beaten by LAPD officers during his arrest, after a high-speed chase, for driving while intoxicated on the I-210. An uninvolved individual, George Holliday, filmed the incident from his nearby balcony and sent the footage to local news station KTLA. The footage showed an unarmed King on the ground being beaten after initially evading arrest. The incident was covered by news media around the world and caused a public furor.

The acquittal of the police officers involved sparked the Los Angeles riots in 1992.

