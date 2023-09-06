Third suspect arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl

A third person was arrested this week on charges connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and 6-year-old girl in Orlando.

Officers said they arrested Kny Adams, 17, on Tuesday on charges of first-degree homicide related to the shooting.

Police said Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., 18, was also arrested Tuesday and faces the same charges. On Saturday, police also arrested 15-year-old Nico Brown on homicide charges in the same case.

Bowery Jr. is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1141 Poppy Ave. around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 29 for reports of two people shot from a passing car.

One of the victims, 6-year-old Ajahliyah Hashim, was shot inside her living room and was taken to the hospital. She died on Aug. 30 from her injuries. Hashim’s mother was also shot and is still in the hospital.

A third gunshot victim, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, died at the hospital.

Police said they will continue to investigate the shooting, as they believe the 6-year-old and the mother were not the intended targets.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Orlando Police Homicide Unit or leave an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

