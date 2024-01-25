‘Today’ show to broadcast live from KC Friday. Here’s how Chiefs fans can be on TV

Heads up, Chiefs Kingdom. Your presence is requested at Union Station Friday morning, where NBC’s “Today” show will broadcast live.

Chiefs fans are invited to participate in a pep rally inside the Grand Hall during the broadcast. The show will broadcast from all four cities participating in the NFL Championship games on Sunday.

Surely Kansas City can turn out a larger crowd than Baltimore.

The Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship Game at 2 p.m. Sunday (airing on CBS).

“Hey Chiefs fans! We’re celebrating your team ahead of the big Sunday … game,” the show tweeted Thursday.

Union Station also posted an invite on X, urging fans to “show your Chiefs pride on national TV.” Here are the details it posted to social media.

The live “Playoff Pep Rally” will be broadcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. (In Kansas City the “Today” show airs on KSHB-TV.)

Fans wanting to be part of the broadcast must arrive no later than 6:30 a.m. Admission is free. But capacity is limited and it’s first-come, first-in.

“Dress in your best Chiefs gear and be ready to show your Chiefs spirit!” the Union Station folks urge.

The announcement already has been spread hundreds of times on Chiefs fan pages online.

After the Chiefs game, the Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers in California in the NFC Championship Game at 5:30 p.m. (airing on Fox).

The Super Bowl is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 on CBS.

