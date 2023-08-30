Today is: Slinky Day

One of the most recognizable toys for decades, the Slinky, walks its way down stairs with a little extra swagger today, because it's Slinky Day. In 1943, Richard James, a naval engineer, was in the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard working on a project that used springs to hold items up on moving ships, when he accidentally knocked down a spring and watched it "walk" and then coil itself up neatly on the floor. It was an idea-inspiring moment, and along with his wife, Betty, a plan was hatched to create a new toy. Betty came up with the name "Slinky," and in 1945, with a $500 loan, the couple created James Industries. When a demonstration table was set up in Philadelphia's Gimbels Department Store during the 1945 holiday shopping season, the James's sold 400 of them for a dollar each in 90 minutes, and people wanted more.

