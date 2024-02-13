'Today we are all Spartan Strong:' One year later, officials honor victims at MSU

EAST LANSING — One year ago today, a gunman walked onto Michigan State University's campus and shot eight people, three fatally.

MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff and a host of other officials released statements Tuesday, about the mass shooting and its aftermath, which we've compiled here:

MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff

"Each of us remember the events that transpired and forever changed our beloved campus that February evening.

"One year ago, we saw this community come together in a way we've never seen before. Today, we come together to support one another again and to foster healing and resilience within the Spartan community."

"A year ago today, every Spartan’s heart broke as our campus was shattered by gun violence.

"Today, let’s lean on each other — it's what we do best. Spartans are strong because we always have each other’s backs. Let's stand united as we remember those we lost, support those who bear scars both seen and unseen from that day, and continue to heal and process together.

"As Governor, I will do what it takes to make every campus in Michigan safe and ensure every student can learn and pursue their potential. We will honor those we lost with action. MSU is a special place that means so much to me and countless Michiganders. It’s home. It always will be."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II

"One year after the tragic loss of life our community experienced, we continue to honor the lives of the three Spartans who were taken from us and wrap our arms around the countless other students who were affected by this tragic act.

"School should be a place of learning and opportunity, not a place of fear. No parent should be afraid to send their child to school. No student should be afraid to enter a classroom. We must support common sense gun laws to restore a common sense of peace.

"Our hearts are with MSU today and every day. Let us stand with the students, families, and friends who are all still grieving the immense loss to our community. Let us continue working together to ensure that no student, parent, or Michigander has to endure a tragedy like this."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

"One year ago today, when the news broke of a mass shooter on Michigan State University’s campus, like thousands of others, I sat horrified and worried. In my work as a prosecutor, I am exposed to the facts and details of tragedy and senseless deaths on an almost daily basis, but as an MSU parent myself, a tragedy like this is our worst nightmare.

"Each of us with even the most fleeting connection to MSU were struck by the devastation of this tragedy, but none more so than the families of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alex Verner. I continue to wish for their families and friends, peace in their hearts and the comfort of loved ones on this most difficult day. May their memories continue to be a blessing.

"Each year, over 450 Michigan residents die by gun homicides, and nearly 100 of these victims are minors. That’s 450 families each year who must grapple with the devastating consequences of the gun violence epidemic, which has robbed far too many of their sense of security, their loved ones, and the futures they hoped for together.

"When our neighbors, our friends, our children are dying by firearms at ever-increasing rates, we need to be doing much more and I am proud of the steps Michigan has taken to answer that call. I pledged to do more than just offer thoughts and prayers in response to the tragedies that occurred at MSU and Oxford High School. My department worked closely with Governor Whitmer and the Michigan legislature to fulfill that promise, resulting in the gun safety laws that take effect today.

"While this is tremendous progress, our work here is not done, and we must all commit, today and every day, to continue the work we started in addressing this crisis."

Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan

MSU sophomore Nancy Aragon, left, and cousin Sara Aragon, an MSU alumnus light candles near the Sparty statue after thousands of Michigan State University community members gathered at the Rock on campus on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, to honor the lives of three students killed during a shooting rampage on campus on Monday.

"The senseless and heart-wrenching shooting at Michigan State University is a grim reminder of the gun violence epidemic we face here in Michigan and across the nation.

"As a former MSU law professor and now as U.S. Attorney, I stand with each person and family impacted by this violence. I’m grateful for the dozens of first responders who placed themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve. Today we are all Spartan Strong."

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly

"Today I am thinking of Arielle, Brian, and Alexandria, of their families, and join with the entire Michigan State University community to mourn that horrible day one year ago, as well as recognize the thoughtful determination Spartans have shown every day since to recover. "As a member of Congress who had not one but two school shootings in her district, I know far too well how these events last long beyond when the news cameras leave — and how it can rip a hole in the heart of a community that’s difficult to heal. "I’m also thinking about the law enforcement and first responders from our local departments and across the state who sped to campus to help and assisted in the hours-long manhunt, the staff at Sparrow Hospital that jumped into action to treat the wounded, and MSU leadership, led by interim President Teresa Woodruff, who quickly organized grief services and planned vigils for students to grieve as a community. "And, most importantly, we can’t mark this anniversary without acknowledging the strength and activism we witnessed by students in the days, weeks and months after the shooting. Student leaders organized rallies and vigils both large and small, on campus and at our Capitol. "I have found that when students go through a traumatic incident, and they’re dealing with some form of post-traumatic stress, a fierce determination also develops to enact change through the power of their first-hand experience. I’ve taken solace in seeing students and young people become activists, interns, first responders, testify in Lansing, and even decide to make promoting gun safety a career. I know this generation of MSU students who lived through the shooting will carry their experience out into the world and use it for good."We should also recognize the concrete change that has come from the shooting. Just five weeks later, the Michigan Legislature passed historic gun safety legislation in the wake of this tragedy. Many students and parents testified at the legislative hearings. And Governor Gretchen Whitmer proudly signed those bills into law on MSU’s campus in April. They go into effect today. "While there’s more work to do, Michigan’s leaders are setting the standard for how to respond when our children are threatened in their sanctuaries: With legislation, with law, and through convictions in the courts. Taken together, Congress should take note and learn from that example."Today I will join the community on campus as we mark this anniversary and will continue to think about those still healing from the wounds of that day, both seen and unseen. This community has shown the world what it means to be Spartan Strong.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan

“As a fellow Spartan, my heart is with the families and loved ones of Arielle, Brian, and Alexandria, and the entire Spartan community as we mark one year since the horrific shooting at Michigan State University. Colleen and I are also thinking of the students, staff, alumni, and residents of East Lansing who were impacted and who are still healing from this tragic event.

"We must put an end to the epidemic of gun violence in our country to prevent more senseless tragedies from shattering our communities.”

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

"Survivors, families who lost loved ones, and the Spartan community are marking a difficult day. It's been one year since three students were shot and killed and five more students were injured at Michigan State University.

"After the shooting, students and advocates marched and demanded action from state legislators to take action against gun violence. I was proud to join many of them on the steps of the state capitol, and then again when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several gun safety bills into law. I will continue to honor the lives we lost one year ago today with action until our schools are safe from gun violence."

Elizabeth Lancaster, GIFFORDS Courage Fellow and MSU alumna '21

"I will never forget the horror of learning that there was an active shooter at Michigan State University. Like so many other families, I waited for hours with my parents to hear from my brother, who was on campus, hoping that he was safe. I have so many happy memories from my time at MSU, and it breaks my heart that such a tragedy could unfold on campus.

"One year later, I continue to fight for gun safety laws in honor of the three students we lost that day, and for every student who shouldn't have to live in fear of gun violence."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 'Today we are all Spartan Strong:' Officials honor shooting victims