Today is National Stop the Violence Day when medica call for a ceasefire of violence on city streets.

National Stop the Violence Day is a day when many radio and TV stations call for a ceasefire of violence on city streets. Tens of thousands of people are injured or die from gun related violence each year in the United States. For example, in 2013 there were over 70,000 non-fatal firearm injuries, and over 30,000 deaths because of firearms in the country. In 2015 there were 13,286 people killed by firearms in the United States, excluding suicide. In that year, compared to 22 other high-income nations, the United States' gun murder rate was 25 times higher. Gun violence is most common in poor urban areas, and is often associated with gang violence. Mass shootings are also a problem in the United States, but make up only a fraction of firearm deaths.

Source: Checkiday.com

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: Stop the Violence Day