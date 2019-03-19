Today’s top deals: $13 wireless charger, $90 off Sony WH1000XM3 headphones, $20 Samsung microSD, more

We’ve got another fantastic roundup for you on Tuesday covering the best daily deals you’ll find anywhere. Highlights include Anker’s best fast wireless charging pad for an all-time low of $13.29, $90 off the mind-blowing Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones when you buy refurbs, deep discounts on blazing-fast Samsung EVO microSD cards including the best-selling 128GB card for just $19.99, two great deals on Instant Pots, $60 off a brand new Apple Watch Series 3, a one-day blowout sale on refurbished MacBooks, Dash’s excellent Rapid Egg Cooker for just $16, a case that will double your iPhone XR’s battery life for $19.99, two stainless steel Contigo travel mugs for $17.29, a best-selling Chromebook for $150 when you buy a refurb, $6 multicolor smart LED bulbs that don’t need a hub or even Wi-Fi for $16 each, and plenty more. Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

