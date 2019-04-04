Today’s top deals: $50 noise cancelling headphones, $100 off iPad, Bose earbuds, $20 Alexa speaker, more

We’ve got another fantastic roundup of daily deals for you on Thursday. Highlights include $70 off the Bose-crushing Sony wireless noise canceling headphones everyone loves if you buy refurbs, brand new wireless noise canceling headphones from Cowin that are just $49.99 after you clip the $10 coupon, Anker Bluetooth earbuds for $20.99, a massive $377 discount on Google Pixel 3 XL refurbs, current-generation Apple iPad tablets for as little as $249.99, a compact Vizio sound bar for $78.99, the lowest price since Black Friday on the popular Instant Pot DUO60, the Dash egg cooker everyone loves for only $15.99, Amazon’s best-selling Wi-Fi extender for just $19.99 when you clip the $5 coupon, the lowest price of 2019 on Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, a $20 Alexa speaker that’s just as good as the $50 Echo Dot, and plenty more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

