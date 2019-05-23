Today’s top deals: Apple Watch Series 4 sale, $22 true wireless earbuds, $180 off Dyson V10, AirPods 2, more

Yesterday’s daily deals roundup was our most popular one of the month so far, which means we had to dig extra deep to follow it up on Thursday. Highlights from today’s roundup include your last chance to get wildly popular true wireless earbuds for just $22.49 (clip the 5% coupon and use the promo code S3SM57YQ at checkout), all-time low prices starting at just $349 on a bunch of different Apple Watch Series 4 models, the best-selling Bluetooth earbuds on all of Amazon for just $15.29 if you’re a Prime member, a rare $20 discount on AirPods 2 earbuds (order now and they’ll ship as soon as they’re back in stock), discounts on two popular Instant Pot models, rock-bottom prices on renewed MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models for one day only, a new all-time low price on the Dyson V10 Motorhead cordless vacuum, SanDisk 200GB microSD cards within pennies of the lowest price ever, and more. See all of today’s best deals below.

