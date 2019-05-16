Today’s top deals: Rare AirPods 2 sale, $10 Philips Hue bulbs, $25 Fire TV Stick, $7 smart plugs, more

Today’s daily deals roundup is a phenomenal one, so we’ll get right to it. Highlights include a rare chance to sale $20 on new AirPods 2 true wireless earbuds (order even though they’re out of stock so you can lock in the price, and they’ll likely ship within a few weeks), the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K at their lowest prices of the year for Prime members, Alexa and Google ready smart plugs for $7.22 a piece when you use the coupon code 273MOVFC at checkout, renewed Philips Hue white LED bulbs for an all-time low of $10 a piece when you buy a 4-pack, 16-foot warm white LED light strips for $7.99 each, brand new 6th-gen iPads for an all-time low of $249, one of the best Wi-Fi range extenders on Amazon for only $14.99, $400 off the most incredible 4K home theater projector on the planet while supplies last (which won’t be much longer), 400GB SanDisk microSD cards at the lowest price yet, excellent Anker Bluetooth earbuds for only $22, and more. See all of today’s best deals down below.

