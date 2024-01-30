How do today’s Utah winters compare to 30 years ago?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thirty years ago in January, Utah saw one of its worst winters.

The winter of 1993 started out like any good horror story: one dark and stormy night.

A bad snowstorm caused cars to crash into trees and sheds and roll over, and semi trucks to jackknife. I-84 became a mess of metal.

“We had a couple of cars collide and then it was just a chain reaction from that point,” one Utah State Trooper said.

To help combat the mass snowstorm, Salt Lake City pulled out something they called “The Dinosaur” — a 30-year-old snow loader that at that point had not been used in nine years.

A few days into the storm the fun started to wear off, as people had to dig just to find their sidewalks, mailboxes and fire hydrants. The snowstorm had gotten so bad that even the newly issued Elvis stamp did not make top news.

Everyone seemed to be on edge, and troopers were not amused about working around the clock. One trooper said they had four troopers injured and 17 patrol cars damaged from the storm.

Former Gov. Mike Leavitt said the state was in a “royal mess” and declared a state of emergency.

The city was having a hard time fighting this mess — most of the area worked 16-hour shifts to keep the roads open, costing the city $8 million in snow removal. People, plows and cars were running out of room as the walls of snow came in on the city, collapsing houses, roofs and carports.

People watched their homes fall down piece by piece, making it the storm of storms, according to Craig Wirth.

