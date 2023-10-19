Today is: Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day

Taking place during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the goal of Wear Purple on the day is to raise awareness about domestic, spousal, and teen dating violence. People wear purple on the day, a color that has long been used by women seeking justice. Women are the primary victims of domestic violence, but both men and women can be victims. One in three women and one in four men have suffered abuse in relationships. Violence suffered by men from women is usually lower-level violence such as slaps, while men are more likely to engage in extreme violence, and even kill their partners. With the wearing of purple today, conversations can be started about domestic violence, with the goal of lessening it and building healthy relationships.

