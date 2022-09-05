Today's 45 best Labor Day 2022 furniture deals at Amazon, Target, Macy's and Wayfair

Upgrade your home furnishings with today's best Labor Day furniture deals on couches, chairs, tables and more.

If you're doing some Labor Day shopping and don't want to break the bank, tons of retailers are offering Labor Day 2022 furniture deals you won't want to miss. You can score furniture for your living room, kitchen, patio and more at budget-friendly prices today, September 5. Whether you're shopping at Amazon, Target or Macy's, you'll find great discounts on top-tier furniture.

From outdoor furniture to living room décor, today's Labor Day furniture deals will complement any design aesthetic. Ready to upgrade your home design in a big way? Keep scrolling to shop the best furniture sales and transform your interiors (and exteriors) for fall.

5 best Labor Day furniture deals

Here are our top five favorite Labor Day 2022 furniture deals you can shop today, including markdowns on dining tables, patio essentials and home office must-haves.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Amazon Labor Day furniture deals

Shop the best Labor Day furniture deals right now at Amazon.

The best Ashley Furniture Labor Day furniture deals

Refresh your patio with Labor Day savings on outdoor furnishings from Ashely Furniture.

The best Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day furniture deals

This stylish coffee table is just one of many great home additions you can find on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond for Labor Day.

The best Macy's Labor Day furniture deals

Look to Macy's for incredible Labor Day furniture deals on sofas and living room essentials.

The best QVC Labor Day furniture deals

Save big on storage essentials and furniture with the best Labor Day deals at QVC.

The best Target Labor Day furniture deals

Head to Target today for Labor Day deals on entry tables, desks and more.

The best Wayfair Labor Day furniture deals

Refresh your patio for less with these Labor Day furniture deals available at Wayfair.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday is today, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on furniture, home appliances, back-to-school essentials and electronics. Today, we are tracking the best Labor Day sales across all of those categories.

When did Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Today, we are monitoring the best Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. You can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more all Labor Day long.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega-retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon and Walmart offer tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

Where should I shop for Labor Day furniture sales?

If you're after a few basic furnishings, Amazon is one of our all-time favorite places to shop for furniture. The massive online retailer has discounts on everything from office chairs and standing desks to dressers and coffee tables.

For pieces with a bit more character and charm, check out Macy's and Wayfair. Both storefronts have a wide selection of statement pieces and incredible markdowns on best-selling sofas, patio sets and dining tables.

What are the best Labor Day furniture sales?

Whether you're a new homeowner, in the midst of a major home renovation or simply looking to update your interiors, there are tons of Labor Day furniture deals that fit every budget and style.

If you want to refresh your living room, consider the Gaspar Dual Power reclining sofa for $1,200, down from $2,699.99 to just $1,200 right now at Ashley Furniture—a whopping $1,499.99 markdown. Meanwhile, for outside entertaining, you can't go wrong with the Sol 72 Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group, currently ringing up for as little as $680 thanks to an 18% price cut.

