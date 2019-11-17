Today's Democrats aren't for Michael Bloomberg. He should run as an independent, instead.

Former New York City mayor and Everytown founder Michael Bloomberg speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. More

I don’t know the mechanics of getting on the ballot in the various states as an independent candidate for president. Regardless of the hurdles, however, I suspect that Michael Bloomberg would do the country a greater service by running as an independent rather than by seeking the Democratic nomination.

Bloomberg is pawing the ground about entering the Democratic primaries. The reported strategy would be to skip the early contests, which favor retail politicking among the party faithful. And then flood the 15 Super Tuesday states with his largesse, while less well-funded competitors have to pick their battles.

If Bloomberg opens his wallet, he can be a factor. And if he could become the Democratic nominee, he would have an infinitely better chance of becoming president than if he ran as an independent.

He doesn't fit today's Democratic Party

But regardless of how much he spends, his chances of becoming the Democratic nominee seem an impossible long-shot. Bloomberg just doesn’t fit the current Democratic Party.

He is not truly a centrist. In fact, he’s a throwback to the New Democrats of the 1990s. Bill Clinton was the most successful exemplar. Former Arizona Gov. Bruce Babbitt was another prominent practitioner.

One of the things that made the New Democrats different was their acceptance of the market as the economic engine for progress.

New Democrats believed in regulating commerce to protect consumers, investors and workers. But they didn’t think that government could replace the market as the generator of jobs and improved material well-being. The overall regulatory environment had to be conducive to investment, entrepreneurship and risk. Markets had to be free to work.

That’s an alien concept in today’s Democratic Party.

Bloomberg is what Dems have rejected

Today’s Democratic Party doesn’t trust market forces. Those leading the Democratic field seek to tame or suppress market forces, not unleash or leverage them. Business success is demonized, not celebrated.

If Bloomberg entered the Democratic race, he would be the only major candidate who understands the critical importance of investment capital in fueling a market economy. The other candidates want to substitute government investment for the private market, and tax investment capital out of existence.

Bloomberg’s immense business success represents what Democrats today think is wrong with the economy. And his spending a fortune seeking the nomination represents what they think is wrong with our politics.

Even though Bloomberg is otherwise fairly liberal, particularly on gun control and climate change, on the economy and politics, he is what Democrats are rejecting, not what they embrace.

Why an independent could be helpful

Whatever the obstacles, Bloomberg’s chances of being on general election ballots as an independent are much greater than his chances of being on them as the Democratic nominee. And that would be a healthy thing at this political moment.

Bloomberg has had presumably very bright political consultants evaluate the chances of an independent winning the presidency and concluded that they were nil.

Moreover, Bloomberg’s principal objective is to defeat Donald Trump. And conventional wisdom is that a well-funded independent candidate would divide the anti-Trump vote, making his victory more likely.

That’s probably true. But perhaps not entirely, and not inevitably.

The choice between four more years of the Trump soap opera and a candidate, such as Elizabeth Warren, who wants to remake the United States in the image of a European-style social democracy would be a difficult one for centrists and center-right voters. Trump needs those voters to hold their noses and vote for him. Bloomberg would give them a comfortable alternative.