'On today's episode of Ice Road Truckers:' Social media reacts to Indiana's arctic temps

Joe Mutascio, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brutal cold and gusting winds have chilled Indiana and beyond to the core this weekend as officials encourage people to stay home and take proper precautions outdoors or while traveling.

With parts of Central Indiana predicted to drop as low as -25F, many across the state hunkered down and some took to social media to share their experiences and see how others were riding out the winter weather.

Here's what people are seeing and saying about the cold snap:

Reaction to Indiana's winter weather

**Note: Do not actually try the trunk. That has getting trapped in the trunk written all over it.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Temperatures in Indiana plummet and social media has thoughts

Recommended Stories