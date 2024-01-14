'On today's episode of Ice Road Truckers:' Social media reacts to Indiana's arctic temps

Brutal cold and gusting winds have chilled Indiana and beyond to the core this weekend as officials encourage people to stay home and take proper precautions outdoors or while traveling.

With parts of Central Indiana predicted to drop as low as -25F, many across the state hunkered down and some took to social media to share their experiences and see how others were riding out the winter weather.

Here's what people are seeing and saying about the cold snap:

Reaction to Indiana's winter weather

On today's episode of Ice Road Truckers I attempt to drive an hour to grab the only Freeze Miser still in stock in northern Indiana. Most roads are complete trash and current temp is -3F before windchill.#INwx #wxtwitter #Indiana #Cold #Ice #Subzero @NWSIWX @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/guhJPRrnfK — Tia Justice (@RealQueenT) January 14, 2024

So I got a text from the apartment office this morning. It's #Indiana It's #Winter It's evidently a great time to install four exterior windows.... On the coldest day of the year. W. T. F. #wtf #YouCantMakeThisUp pic.twitter.com/nXFDuACFUZ — Lola (@Lola_mesa) January 10, 2024

**Note: Do not actually try the trunk. That has getting trapped in the trunk written all over it.

I saw a man walking out of Meijer today wearing shorts who then said “it’s cold af.” #Indiana — Michelle (@mkaufman85) January 14, 2024

Nos envía Saraí Pérez-Boricua de visita en West Lafayette, #Indiana. a -7° 10:30 a.m. vea botella de agua (dentro del carro) y lago congelado. pic.twitter.com/wvkswgyFyc — Ada Monzón (@adamonzon) January 14, 2024

