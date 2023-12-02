Today's Miami Valley Forecast: 12/2/23

TechCrunch

For the past decade, three companies have been building full-fledged e-book ecosystems with devices, apps and digital bookstores all working perfectly together — Amazon, Rakuten and a tiny company called Vivlio. While Amazon’s Kindle is the clear leader and Rakuten’s Kobo the obvious challenger, Vivlio has been building an open European alternative to these two tech giants. Vivlio was incorporated in 2011, just a year after Kobo released its first e-book reader.