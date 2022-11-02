Todd Brennan resigning from Zeeland school board after November meeting

ZEELAND — The Zeeland Public Schools Board of Education is looking for community members willing to join. A board member will be resigning shortly after the Nov. 8 election, and the board will need to appoint a new member by mid-December.

Todd Brennan will be stepping away from the board following its November meeting. He was most recently elected to a six-year term in November 2020 and was previously elected to a six-year term in 2014 after an initial appointment in 2013.

Brennan served on multiple committees and received an Award of Merit from the Michigan Association of School Boards in 2022.

Brennan first announced his decision during the board’s mid-September meeting.

“It’s a difficult decision for me, but I think now is the time for me to step down,” he said. “My kids graduated last year, so I don’t have any kids in the system anymore.

“It’s just an amazing, amazing, amazing school district. I just want to say thank you to everybody for all the hard work.”

The board is seeking applicants to fill his seat. Michigan law states the board will have 30 days following the effective date of resignation to appoint a new member. The appointment will run through the end of Brennan’s current term, ZPS said.

To be eligible, applicants must be a resident of the district, at least 18 years old, a registered voter and a Michigan resident for at least 30 days.

Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest and resume with work and volunteer experience by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

Materials can be submitted in writing to the Zeeland Public Schools Board of Education at 183 W. Roosevelt Ave. in Zeeland or emailed to Mary Miilu, administrative assistant to the superintendent and board of education, at mmiilu@zps.org.

According to the board website, applications will be discussed at a special meeting immediately following the regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 14 at Zeeland West High School. A message from the district said candidates should “plan to participate in an interview session” on Dec. 6.

Two six-year terms on the ZPS board are on the ballot during the Nov. 8 election. Incumbents Rick Dernberger and April DeWitt are running for reelection against Gerald Rademaker and Jessica Joy Tyler, who registered as a write-in candidate Oct. 20.

Incumbent Besty Kikstra is running unopposed for a partial, two-year term.

