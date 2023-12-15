Todd Chrisley calls Florida prison ‘filthy’ in news interview; claims staff holding out on food

Jailed reality TV star Todd Chrisley is speaking out from behind bars.

In an interview for NewsNation's "CUOMO," the former real estate tycoon said he and other inmates are living in filthy conditions, adding he believes he is being targeted by prison staff.

Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were found guilty of committing tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans back in June 2022. Julie was additionally convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

Where is Todd Chrisley serving his sentence?

Todd began his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola on Jan. 17 of this year.

The Pensacola prison is described as a "minimum security federal prison camp," according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In 2009, Forbes listed FPC Pensacola as the second “cushiest” prison in America.

Pensacola Federal Prison Camp, where reality TV star Todd Chrisley began to serve his 12-year-prison sentence Jan. 17, 2023.

According to Forbes, FPC Pensacola’s proximity to NAS Pensacola is a rare and desirable feature for inmates due to having access to better jobs and recreational activities. The Tallahassee Democrat reported back in January that it had 350 male prisoners.

Julie is serving time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

What did Todd Chrisley reveal about the conditions in Pensacola prison?

Speaking to reporter Brian Entin in a phone call via his lawyer, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star shared that the food is out of date by at least a year. He only eats tuna and peanut butter that he can buy in the commissary but even that is a challenge.

“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he said. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She had not given a reason — when I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”

He said that the prison is "literally starving these men to death here."

He went on to claim that there are animals — some dead — found near food storage areas.

“You have got rats, you have got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is. They just covered it up with plastic and tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold, and they found a dead cat in the ceiling that fell down on top of the food,” he said.

Why does Todd Chrisley fear for his safety inside the Pensacola prison?

Chrisley detailed the treatment from the prison guards and staff, recalling the things that have been said about him to Entin.

“There are recordings of staff members here talking about ‘he needs to be humbled. What we need to do is put him in diesel therapy and put him in shackles and let him ride around the country and bring him back and will humble him,' " Chrisley shares. " 'He thinks he is in one of his mansions but this is the f— (Bureau of Prisons). That is what he will need.' "

Chrisley also told NewsNation that a photograph was taken of him while he was sleeping and sent to his daughter asking for $2,600 to keep him protected in prison.

Have the Federal Bureau of Prisons responded to Chrisley's claims?

In a statement to NewsNation and various media organizations, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said its mission is to "operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane" and that "humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Have Chrisley's kids commented on his conditions in prison?

Savannah Chrisley, the 26-year-old daughter of Todd and Julie, has been the most vocal about the treatment of her parents in prison, claiming they are being treated very poorly in the facilities. While her parents are in prison, Savannah has been left to care for her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 11-year-old niece Chloe.

First speaking with NewsNation, she elaborated on the living conditions in the Pensacola prison, saying she felt like her family was treated unfairly and made an example of.

“I know that will cause a lot of ruffled feathers,” she said. “People will look at us and think, ‘Why should we feel bad for you? Look at the life you lived.'”

As for her mother, she also said bugs are crawling all over the walls, the bathroom floors are always flooded and the drinking water isn’t clean at the Kentucky facility. She said one of the correctional officers tested the drinking water and found it contaminated with drugs.

Later in the week, she appeared on CourtTV with host Julie Grant to discuss the agency's statement, calling it "a bold-faced lie."

"There are complaints of black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, unclean drinking water. And then in commissary they don't even have bottled water. Apparently there is a shortage of bottled water," she said.

"And then when it comes to the food, it's a year past expiration date and since my NewsNation interview, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons has shown up at Dad's facility and he did a whole walk-through and, of course, everyone at the facility was trying to cover everything up and they actually removed all of the out-of-date food and hid it in a tractor-trailer truck. And then once the deputy director left, they put it all back in the cafeteria."

When does Todd Chrisley get out of prison?

On Sept. 8, it was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons that the prison sentences of the Chrisleys were reduced. Todd will be released on Jan. 22, 2033, two years sooner than his original sentence.

As for why the Chrisleys' prison time was reduced, Jay Surgent, an attorney for the couple, told Entertainment Weekly in September that the couple have been "model inmates" and qualified for the reductions under the First Step Act.

He also said that they could be eligible for further reductions when new sentencing guidelines take effect this month.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Todd Chrisley on prison: Dead animals, unfair guards, expired food