Todd Chrisley isn’t a happy camper in his Florida prison, daughter says. Here’s why

Prison life apparently isn’t sitting well with Todd Chrisley.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star was convicted in June 2022 of federal charges including tax evasion and bank fraud. The 54-year-old patriarch began his 12-year sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola in January, and just isn’t loving the place.

His gripes include weak air conditioning, zero privacy and no hair dye, his daughter Savannah Chrisley said in a July episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.

“It’s a nightmare,” she said, adding that her mom Julie is also having her own issues at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center on a seven year stretch. “It’s awful.”

Considering the couple’s previous digs — two separate mansions in Nashville, worth about $9 million combined — their whining is understandable. That said, Forbes called his white collar crime prison one of the “cushiest” in America back in 2009.

“If you’ve got to do time, you may as well do it off the Gulf of Mexico,” says the magazine of the 35 year old “camp,” adding that “getting there is a snap... Pensacola has its own airport.”

Still, it’s no Four Seasons.

Chrisley’s attorney Jay Surgent told The Los Angeles Times that not only is his famous client feeling the effects of being locked up physically, but emotionally.

“He’s still very energetic, but I think he’s suffering from anxiety in not knowing what’s happening on the outside with his case,” said Surgent, who added that also causing him stress is “people” photographing him while he sleeps.

The lawyer also alleges that paparazzi hang around outside the facility to try to get shots of Chrisley while outside exercising and looking not as polished as he used to on the USA Network show.

For starters, his daughter admitted on her podcast that Chrisley is no longer a blond: “Newsflash, they don’t sell hair color in commissary so, of course, his hair is gray.”

As for the AC? A representative for the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on any “anecdotal allegations” but did tell the LA Times that all its facilities follow Environmental Protection Agency and other official guidelines.

“The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is monitoring the ventilation at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola,” the representative said via email. “Every BOP facility, including FPC Pensacola ... have contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including ventilation temperatures, and is fully equipped and prepared to implement these plans as necessary.”