Todd Chrisley isn’t happy in his Florida prison, says his daughter. There’s an update

Todd Chrisley is getting a break. A prison break.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star, who was convicted in June 2022 of federal charges including tax evasion and bank fraud, just got roughly two years shaved off his stretch, Insider first reported.

The 54-year-old reality patriarch began his 12-year stretch at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola in January. The new date of release has been moved up to Jan. 22, 2033, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ online inmate search system.

The disgraced real estate developer won’t be back in society for about a decade, but at least there is an end in sight. His wife, “CKB” matriarch Julie Chrisley — who is over at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center — also had her stint shaved down to five from seven years for her part in the fraud case.

“Their sentences were reduced as a result of the application of the First Step Act, in which they were given upfront credits to their sentences,” the couple’s attorney Jay Surgent told Deadline. “They have also been model incarcerated individuals in full compliance with Bureau of Prison regulations. Also, they will be given credits effective Nov. 1, 2023 with the adoption of the new Sentencing Commission recommendations providing credits for non-violent, first time offenders.”

The Chrisleys, who were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks and tax evasion, have to be slightly relieved, especially Todd. According to his daughter Savannah Chrisley, he’s not a happy camper behind bars.

On her Unlocked podcast in July, she reported that her dad has complained about everything from the lack of proper air conditioning and privacy to his inability to dye his gray hair blond.

“It’s a nightmare,” she said back in July.

As for the AC being on the fritz? A representative for the Bureau of Prisons responded, telling the Los Angeles Times via e-mail that the ventilation is being monitored: “Every BOP facility [has] contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including ventilation temperatures, and is fully equipped and prepared to implement these plans as necessary.”

One bright spot? Florida’s hurricane season will soon be over and the cooler holidays will be upon us. According to Weather Tab, the temperatures in Pensacola will start to drop right before Thanksgiving, with an average high of 71 low of 49 in November.