Todd Chrisley says family has grown 'closer' amid fraud conviction, sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley say their relationship has only grown stronger as they both prepare to report to prison next week.

The reality stars, who are known for their USA series "Chrisley Knows Best," were convicted on eight counts of financial fraud and two counts of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States, per the U.S. attorney’s office in Georgia’s northern district, after initially pleading not guilty, in June. They were accused of trying to defraud Georgia banks out of $30 million in personal loans. In November, Todd received a 12-year sentence and Julie was sentenced to seven years.

In the latest episode of their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," the Chrisleys answered fan questions and spoke about their lives after their sentencing.

After answering one fan's voicemail, Todd acknowledged that his family's pain has been "multiplied and intensified" due to their status as public figures.

“I believe that our pain has been placed for the world to devour, and with so many people wanting to see us fall, wanting to see our destruction,” he said.

Despite any public scrutiny they might be facing, Todd said his religious faith has helped him maintain a positive outlook.

“But what (our enemies) didn’t count on was the power of God,” he said. “They didn’t count on God lifting us up. They didn’t count on God saying, ‘Son, I don’t care how many come against you. Me and you together can take on the world.’”

The 53-year-old went on to explain how his and Julie's legal troubles have helped unite their family.

“Our enemies, certainly when they set out to do this they did not count on it drawing our family closer together. They didn’t count on it driving my children closer to the lord,” he said.

Todd also explained that he and Julie have a "much deeper" relationship now.

"(Our enemies) didn't count on the healing that was going to take place through their plan up to destroy us," he said.

The reality star ended the segment by hinting that he and Julie will have a comeback one day.

"God will restore you in front of the enemy that tried to destroy you and I live by that every day," he said.

Earlier in the episode, Todd acknowledged that his family is going through "a lot of heartache" and "hurt" right now, but offered a message of hope.

"But the valley that we’re in, we won’t stay in forever and what I do know is that I'm gonna keep standing. You're gonna keep standing, Julie, our family's gonna keep standing," he said. "And by the grace of God, we will walk through this storm."

