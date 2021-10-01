Todd Chrisley speaks out after being ‘unfairly targeted’ in tax evasion case: ‘So blessed and grateful’

Todd Chrisley is tossing up his hands in praise after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, claimed victory in their tax evasion case.

"So blessed and grateful for all of those that knew the truth and stood with us side by side to reveal it," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star, 52, wrote to his nearly 5 million Instagram followers on Thursday. "So much more is still to come about how this entire tax situation came about and how all parties were seeking recognition based on lies, criminal conduct, and trying to advance their careers."

Added Chrisley: "We stand steadfast in our faith and look forward to every dirty deed being exposed with more truth than anyone could ever imagine, stay tuned."

The Chrisleys were accused of evading nearly $2 million in Georgia state taxes between 2008 and 2016 and pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and other federal charges during an initial court appearance.

An investigation by Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General into the Department of Revenue found that Todd and Julie Chrisley were ‘unfairly targeted’ in their tax evasion case. Getty Images

The Chrisleys reached a settlement in their case after allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in Georgia income taxes.

A spokesman for the couple, Allan Mayer, announced at the time that the couple reached an agreement with the Georgia Department of Revenue. The agreement, which was signed by the Chrisleys on Wednesday, credited them with tax refunds for some tax years and said they owed nothing in others.

According to the settlement, the Chrisleys agreed to pay a little under $150,000 to resolve the claims as it turned out they owed $77,000 in state taxes between 2008 and 2016 – a fraction of the $2 million for which they were accused of being in the red.

Following their settlement, the pair sued Director Joshua Waites of the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR), alleging the tax investigator used Todd’s estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, to target them in an effort to get her to disclose compromising information about Todd and Julie’s finances.

The claim of alleged misconduct sparked an investigation by Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) into the DOR and a report published on Sept. 21 found the Chrisleys were "unfairly targeted" and revealed that the DOR misused funds that had been seized in asset forfeiture.

The 32-page OIR report also revealed that Waites was seen in photos posing on Todd and Julie's seized furniture and later boasted about it in messages. Waites' office also filed an improper request with the U.S. Treasury Department to access the reality TV stars' bank accounts, according to the findings.

The OIG stated in its report that "By posing on the Chrisley's furniture, Director Waites and other senior DOR leadership undermined DOR's ability to maintain a position of impartiality in the enforcement of state laws."

The report contends that the actions "lends credence to Todd Chrisley's complaints that he was unfairly targeted for investigation due to his 'celebrity status.'"

Waites resigned from his position last year after the report said he lied about having a degree in criminal justice.

"Initially, OIG limited the investigation to Director Waites’ employment application. OIG eventually determined that Director Waites provided false information on the July 2015 employment application related to his appointment as Director of the OSI," the report reads.

"Specifically, Director Waites represented that he had obtained an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Northwest Florida," it continues. "OIG verified through interviews with Director Waites and the National Student Clearinghouse that Director Waites does not have a degree from the University of Northwest Florida or any other educational institution. OIG referred the matter to the Prosecution Division of the Attorney General’s Office for review and prosecution."

The Chrisleys' attorney, Christopher S. Anulewicz, said in a statement to Fox News on Thursday that the reality couple was "grateful" for the OIG’s findings.

The Chrisleys are still facing a looming federal case after a grand jury indicted them in 2019 on 12 counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion over a nine-year period. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"After an exhaustive investigation, the Georgia Office of Inspector General confirmed there was credible evidence to show Todd Chrisley was unfairly targeted for investigation by the Georgia Department of Revenue because of Mr. Chrisley's 'celebrity status,’" the memo reads. "Moreover, the OIG confirmed that GDOR utilized unauthorized means to pursue information regarding the Chrisleys."

The statement continued, "The Chrisleys are grateful for the OIG's efforts, as everyone in Georgia should be. The OIG's efforts brought to light what it called 'an unpleasant chapter of DOR's history,' and its efforts can allow DOR to positively move forward. Unfortunately, the Chrisleys are still dealing with the fallout of this unpleasant chapter. As a result of the combined efforts of the OIG and the Chrisleys, the truth is now revealed."

The Chrisleys still have a federal case looming after a grand jury indicted them in 2019 on 12 counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion over a nine-year period.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities will face up to 30 years each behind bars.

Chrisley claimed in a social media post at the time that the indictment was due to a disgruntled former employee stealing from his family and trying to retaliate after being fired in 2012.

Todd Chrisley’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg also told Fox News in a statement at the time that "the allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods" and added, "the Chrisleys are innocent of all charges."