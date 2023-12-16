Todd County men sentenced for roles in pursuit, shooting at officers and striking patrol vehicle

Dec. 15—PIERRE — Four Todd County men who were involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in shots being fired at officers have all been sentenced, the South Dakota Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Kevin Bordeaux, 24, of Mission; Carston Eagle Deer, 22, of Rosebud; Julian Moran, 29, of Mission; and Gervis Fool Bull, 29, of Mission, have been sentenced for their role in the pursuit that stretched through Todd and Tripp counties.

During the pursuit, Bordeaux and Eagle Deer produced handguns and began firing at the pursuing officers, according to the South Dakota Attorney's Office.

As officers coordinated a blockade, Bordeaux "rammed" into a Todd County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. The crash brought the pursuit to an end near Winner. The defendants were placed under arrest and brought into custody following the vehicle collision.

Bordeaux was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $300 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Bordeaux pleaded guilty on May 15 to assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting and resisting a federal officer, along with carrying a firearm during a violent crime.

Eagle Deer pleaded guilty on Aug. 14 to two counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer; and one count of using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Eagle Deer was sentenced to 10 years and six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $300 to the Federal Crimes Victim Fund.

Fool Bull was sentenced to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Fool Bull pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer and aiding and abetting; and Obstructing Justice by retaliating against a witness.

Moran received credit for serving 18 months in jail. He was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Moran pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer and aiding and abetting.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange sentenced the Todd County men.

All four defendants were ordered to pay $8,081.40 in restitution fees for the damage they caused on the Tripp County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Prior to the pursuit, Bordeaux got into a confrontation with his girlfriend at a residence on the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reservation. Bordeaux produced a handgun and fired a single shot, which struck his girlfriend on her hip. He then departed the scene in a vehicle with Eagle Deer.

On July 8, 2022, Rosebud Sioux Tribe officers located Bordeaux's vehicle in Mission when they observed his vehicle near an apartment building. Moran was standing next to the vehicle, Bordeaux was in the driver seat, Eagle Deer was in the front passenger seat, and Fool Bull was in the rear passenger seat, according to prosecuting attorneys.

The officers approached and ordered Moran to show his hands but Moran refused commands. He then entered the vehicle, as Bordeaux drove away. The Rosebud Tribal officers pursued Bordeaux's vehicle at high speeds from Mission heading east on U.S. Highway 18.

Bordeaux and Eagle Deer threw their handguns out the window and drove away with officers trailing the vehicle. The Tripp County Sheriff's Office and Winner Police Department aided in the pursuit when the vehicle stretched through Tripp County.

Moran and Fool Bull threw items from the vehicle during the pursuit for the purpose of obstructing and interfering with the pursuing officers.

After the pursuit, on Oct. 17, 2022, Fool Bull was in pretrial detention in the Winner City Jail when he approached another inmate and assaulted that inmate for providing information to law enforcement.

In January 2023, Eagle Deer was on pretrial release when an arrest warrant was issued for violating the conditions of his release and absconding from supervision. Eagle Deer's whereabouts were subsequently unknown until May 13, 2023 when officers observed Eagle Deer's vehicle. Eagle Deer attempted to drive away but became stuck. He ignored the officer's commands to surrender and instead fled his vehicle on foot.

The officer caught up to Eagle Deer after a short pursuit, but Eagle Deer physically resisted and attempted to put the officer in a headlock. The officer subsequently escorted Eagle Deer to the ground and placed him under arrest.

The crimes involving the four defendants were prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office through the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute that mandates certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to state court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.