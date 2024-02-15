How Todd Cramer revitalized Knox Pride and Knoxville: 'He was just larger than life'

It's impossible to overestimate the impact Todd Cramer had on Knoxville.

Cramer, who founded East Tennessee Equality Council (better known today as Knox Pride), helped foster a culture of inclusion and equality in this community that continues to resonate today.

Cramer's impact on the community was "huge, in capital letters," said Rhonda Gregg, adding that both Cramer and his husband, Ernie Hoskins, changed the political landscape for Knoxville.

"Ernie was always by his side," she said. "They were a perfect package to represent the community."

Prior to Cramer taking on Knoxville's Pride Festival, Gregg said, it had been a very small event − and the impact of the event becoming larger and more organized was immeasurable.

Before then, "you had to travel (to a large city) to feel comfortable among your peers," she said. Cramer's "leadership and organizational skills led to the greatest little Pride (event) ever."

"It was happening right here in Knoxville, and Todd and Ernie are the reason for that," Gregg said. "To be able to do that at home ... I would literally stand on the streets of Knoxville and cry."

A passionate belief in equality fueled Cramer's work

Cramer, 53, died suddenly on Jan. 26. He was born and raised in Knoxville, graduating from Bearden High School before attending Clemson University. He not only helped found the East Tennessee Equality Council, he was a current board member of the Community Coalition against Human Trafficking, as well as Positively Living & Choice Health Network, and was involved in Human Rights Campaign and Leadership Knoxville.

Hoskins is still struggling to believe his partner of 17 years is gone, but says, "I definitely feel him with me. That's what is getting me through. I feel his presence."

Ernie Hoskins, left, and Todd Cramer at a Human Rights Campaign gala dinner in Nashville, an organization that both supported over the years.

A packed-to-the-gills celebration of life earlier this month was a testament to Cramer's exuberant personality, he said.

"I kept laughing to myself (that) he would love this fuss, he 100 percent would have loved it," Hoskins said. "We couldn't host it in the funeral home because the crowd was too large. ... He was just larger than life, he was nonstop. Even though I didn't get as long as I wanted (with him), he put three days into one, always. I felt like I did get a lifetime of memories."

All the work Cramer did for under-represented communities stemmed from his passionate belief in equality, Hoskins said.

"It was always the principle of the thing; if someone was not being treated equally or fairly in some way, it bothered him," Hoskins said. "It was never about sexuality; it was communities that weren't on an equal plane and weren't protected in some way, that really got to him. For him, it was, 'We're all equal, I don't understand how that's even a question.'"

Revitalizing Pride meant welcoming everyone

Knoxville's first Pride parade was held in 1991, but it really took off in 2006 when Cramer founded the East Tennessee Equality Council.

"I can't tell you what the igniter was, as to starting it up again, (other than the idea of let's have a party for Knoxville, for people to feel welcome and included," Hoskins said. "That was him across the board."

After stepping down as president of the East Tennessee Equality Council, the nonprofit that put together Knox PrideFest, Todd Cramer was honored as grand marshal of the parade.

Protesters never got a lot of traction with Cramer, Hoskins said. "Todd could talk to a wall and be friends with them by the end of it."

Cramer stepped away from Knox Pride in part due to the demands of growing his business, Johnstone Supply Knoxville. But he continued his involvement with nonprofits and sports and never slowed down, Hoskins said.

"He thought if he could make a difference, then it was on him to do it," he said. "His heart was in such a good place .... You just had to let him do all the good stuff he wanted to do. It was a joy to watch."

Changing the political landscape of Knoxville

Laura Bridle-Breen, who met Cramer 25 years ago, remembers the political climate at the time as a great concern for the LGBTQ+ community, and credits him with making an enormous impact.

"At a time when a lot of people in East Tennessee were hiding who they were out of fear, he wasn't hiding," she said. "At a time when our lives were feeling topsy-turvy, especially in the buckle of the Bible Belt, he made you feel it was OK to be who you were and love who you love."

Todd Cramer

Cramer's "amazing" smile was one of the memories Bridle-Breen will continue to carry with her as she processes the news of his death, which she called a "sucker punch."

After she moved to Knoxville in late 1999, Bridle-Breen found her way to a meet-up that Cramer had organized.

"Todd just had a very engaging smile and calmness about him," she said. "He made me feel like we could do something, and that somebody was listening. ... It was the first time someone made me feel, back when I was coming out, he made me feel it was going to be OK. He was always up, whether he was talking politics, just hanging out, on the ballfield, cheering you on − he was a fabulous man."

'Unwavering dedication, boundless generosity'

As news spread of Cramer's death, social media tributes flowed in as hundreds of people commented on the impact he had on their lives. And the organizations he worked with chimed in as well.

"Todd’s journey with us was marked by unwavering dedication, boundless generosity and a genuine commitment to our mission of bringing health, equity and hope to those in need," Positively Living said in a prepared statement. "As a longtime board member and a generous donor, Todd played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Positively Living. His passion for our cause was evident in his tireless advocacy for individuals and families affected by HIV, as well as his deep commitment to our organization's growth and impact."

Cramer joined the Community Coalition against Human Trafficking board in 2022, said Executive Director Kate Trudell, highlighting his "bright smile and sharp wisdom" and noting his efforts to engage the "good guys" of the community in the anti-trafficking movement.

"Todd exemplified what it means to be a committed and engaged board member," Trudell added. "He offered guidance and wisdom, championed our cause (among many, many others), and most importantly, spread joy and unconditional love to our team and the survivors we serve."

Knox Pride noted that the organization founded by Cramer has "played a pivotal role in providing a supportive and inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community in Knoxville."

"Cramer, as a founding member, contributed significantly to the organization’s growth and development," the organization posted. "His passion for advocacy and his commitment to fostering a sense of belonging within the LGBTQIA+ community made him a cherished figure among his peers."

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter.

