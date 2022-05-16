Todd Feasel of Reynoldsburg pleads guilty to sex crime going back more than 25 years

A 26-year-old criminal case is coming to a close.

Todd Feasel, 49, of Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Those charges were amended from sexual battery.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of rape. He will be sentenced June 27 before Judge Phil Naumoff for the fourth-degree felonies.

Feasel confessed to the crime in November while applying for a job with the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Polygraph test part of job screening

Troopers notified the sheriff's office after setting up a polygraph test for employment screening.

"Prior to administering the test, they asked if he had ever been convicted or gotten away with a crime," Prosecutor Gary Bishop previously told the News Journal. "They give you a chance to clear your conscience before you take the test.

"He admitted that in 1996 when he was working as a counselor at Richland Hospital, that he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old patient. He chose that time to disclose the information."

Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Scott, who was representing the state at Monday's hearing, said Feasel digitally penetrated the teen.

Victim corroborated the allegations

"She was contacted and corroborated the allegations," Scott said.

Scott requested a pre-sentence investigation and a victim impact statement before sentencing.

Feasel will be declared a Tier I sex offender, meaning he will have to register with the county sheriff wherever he lives once a year for 15 years.

If he is sentenced to prison, Feasel will have five years of mandatory post-release control.

He remains out on bond prior to sentencing.

