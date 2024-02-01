Todd Jones named President and CEO of the Greater Redding Chamber of Commerce

Todd Jones has been named the next President and CEO of the Greater Redding Chamber of Commerce, taking over after the chamber's prior CEO left to work for a local philanthropic health care group.According to the chamber's announcement Wednesday, Jones "brings a rich background in business and community development to his new role."

He comes to the Redding chamber from the Shasta Economic Development Corporation, where he was president.

Jones said he was “honored" to begin his new role at the Redding chamber starting in March. "This organization plays a crucial role in the prosperity of our business sector and the wider community," he said.

Todd Jones

While at the Shasta EDC, Jones played a pivotal role expanding the Redding-owned Stillwater Business Park as well as the addition of several new flights from Redding Regional Airport, the chamber's statement said. "These accomplishments showcase his deep understanding of the economic landscape of our region," according to the press release.Todd Davis, the chair of the Chamber's Board of Directors, said Jones' "experience, vision, and dedication make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization into the future." Davis added that Jones' experience will help the chamber continue its "important work in supporting local businesses and driving economic development in our region."Jones is a native of Weaverville and has been a Redding resident for nearly 14 years.

He holds a degree in Political Science from Cal Poly Humboldt and an MBA from Western Governor’s University and is also an Accredited California Economic Developer.Jones is married to Ericka Jones, a third-generation Redding resident. They have three sons.

Jones took over the reins at the chamber from Jake Mangas, who left in December after eight years at the helm. Mangas is now president and chief philanthropy officer of Mercy Foundation North.

Redding Chamber President Jake Mangas leaving to take top job at Mercy Foundation North

Mangas led the chamber starting in early 2016 after previously working at Northern Valley Catholic Social Service.

Mangas succeeded longtime chamber CEO Frank Strazzarino Jr., who led the chamber for more than 20 years. Strazzarino died in 2018 at the age of 67.

Michele Chandler is the Local Managing Editor of the Redding Record Searchlight.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Jones comes to the Redding chamber from the Shasta EDC