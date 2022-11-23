Todd, Julie Chrisley’s attorney says sentencing was a 'difficult day,’ shares plans to appeal: ‘Optimistic’

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney is speaking out after the couple were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in their federal tax evasion case.

The couple's attorney, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, said the couple's "trial was married by serious and repeated errors," and based on these issues, they are remaining "optimistic" as they appeal the convictions.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little told People magazine. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

In June, a rep for the couple told the outlet that they were "disappointed in the verdict" and said, "An appeal is planned."

The Chrisleys were first indicted on tax evasion charges in August 2019 and denied the allegations. They were found guilty on all charges earlier this year, and during a hearing Monday, Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie received seven years. They were also each given 16 months of probation.

Todd’s son, Kyle Chrisley, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a message following the news: "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judges, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you," he wrote, quoting the Bible.

"Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention the plank in your own eye?" he added.

Savannah Chrisley joined her brother, Kyle, in sharing a Bible verse to Instagram following the sentencing.

Savannah Chrisley shared a Bible verse on her Instagram Story following the news.

"Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him," Savannah shared a screenshot of a tweet on her Instagram story. "Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

Earlier this week, Savannah revealed on her podcast, "Unlocked," that she has custody of her brother, Grayson, 16, and her niece, Chloe, 10, before Todd and Julie received their sentences.

Meanwhile, Lindsie Chrisley took to her Instagram Story following the news, writing, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."

Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame while starring in a handful of reality TV shows. "Chrisley Knows Best" followed the family's endeavors beginning in 2014. The show has run for nine seasons, with the 10th, filmed before the federal crimes trial, airing in 2023.

There has been no official word from NBCUniversal regarding the family's other two shows, but according to Deadline, they have been canceled. The couple's children, Savannah and Chase, started their own reality TV show in 2019. "Growing up Chrisley" featured the two kids trying to prove to their dad that they could make it on their own.

Todd Chrisley had also signed onto a new project with E!

The reality TV star had been set to host a dating show called "Love Limo," but like "Growing up Chrisley," the show has also been scrapped, per Deadline.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison report date is set for Jan. 15, 2023, according to FOX 5.

Todd Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.