Todd and Julie Chrisley living in ‘inhumane’ prison conditions with snakes, black mold and 100+ degree heat, say kids

The children of former reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are calling their prison conditions a “nightmare” and “inhumane.”

Savannah Chrisley, 25, and her brother Chase Chrisley, 27, discussed their parents’ well-being on this week’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked w/ Savannah Chrisley.”

“It’s a nightmare,” said Chase, who had recently gotten back from visiting their father at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Pensacola, Fla. “They’re both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there’s no air conditioning. ... I don’t care if you killed somebody, if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning.”

Savannah went on to say that their mother has encountered poisonous snakes in her prison cell at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington, Ky. She also accused both prisons of having issues with asbestos, black mold, and lead-based paint, as well as hiding these problems when inspectors came to visit.

“I mean, Chase, it is prison so we’re not going to sit here and act like it should be the Four Seasons,” Savannah then acknowledged. “It’s prison, so people don’t have any sympathy for it.”

In a statement obtained by CNN, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said that they would not comment on “anecdotal allegations,” but assured that they are monitoring conditions at both prisons.

“Every BOP facility, including FPC Pensacola and FMC Lexington, has contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including ventilation temperatures, and is fully equipped and prepared to implement these plans as necessary,” they added.

Last year, the former “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were convicted for their alleged conspiracy to defraud banks of over $30 million in loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison while Julie was sentenced to seven.

As the Chrisleys remain behind bars, we can expect to hear more from their children, who have been providing periodic updates since their parents reported to their respective prisons in January.