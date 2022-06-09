NEW: Todd and Julie Chrisley react to guilty verdict in fraud case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are reacting through an attorney to the guilty verdict in their fraud trial.

The couple from “Chrisley Knows Best” faced criminal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. A federal jury in Atlanta found them and their accountant guilty on all counts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The case involved an allegation of $30 million in fraudulent bank loans the government says the Chrisleys took out to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending — even before becoming reality TV stars.

“Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal,” said Julie’s lawyer, Steve Friedberg, in a statement to ET.

“Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans,” the statement to ET continued. “They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California, and then the couple refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home.

They used a film production company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors said.

Both Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Story continues

The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the amended bond order for the Chrisleys. The order includes the conditions that the couple must follow.

Ross placed the Chrisleys on a location monitoring program. The couple must pay for the program’s costs as determined by their probation officer.

The Chrisleys are also under home detention. They can only leave the house for work, medical appointments, church services and court appearances.

The Chrisleys also have to alert their probation officers to any spending over $1,000, according to the order entered Tuesday.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office set sentencing for the Chrisleys for October.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

RELATED:



