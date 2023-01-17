Todd and Julie Chrisley scheduled to report to prison today for tax evasion sentence

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to report to federal prison on Tuesday.

The Chrisleys, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

Last week, the couple asked a judge to keep them out of prison on bond while they appeal the tax evasion and bank fraud conviction. The judge denied their request.

Now, both Chrisleys are due in prison by Noon on Tuesday. Todd Chrisley is to report to a medium security prison in Pensacola, Florida while Julie Chrisley is to report a medium security prison in Marianna, Florida.

The two prisons are about 145 miles apart from each other.

Prosecutors accused the Chrisleys of bragging on television about their spending on designer clothes, saying the couple asked family members to intervene in an attempt to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors also say the Chrisleys used a film production company they controlled to hide income from the IRS.

The two maintain they did nothing wrong, and someone else had control of their finances.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

On the couple’s Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd addressed the ongoing appeals.

“We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been [filed],” he said. “... Don’t think we’re avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we’re not. It’s that we’ve been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it’s in your heart and your will to do so.”