Todd Leva: How to keep things Pure Michigan all year long

Pure Michigan probably means many different things to many different people. As for me and my family, our favorite Pure Michigan activities are outside. They also occur in the summer and fall seasons. Spring can be nice, depending on the weather. My guess is that no two lists would be alike. Many lists would also include activities that people enjoyed as children with their families and have extended to their children and/or grandkids.

Of course, Tulip Time has got to be on my list. What’s not to like? I get to actually wear my silly Dutch cap. The one with the wooden tulip and wooden shoe pins with my name burned into them. We get to ride our bikes to see Dutch brothers and sisters riding their bikes whilst playing musical instruments. The parades are also fantastic. Another must-do activity is trips on bikes along the tulip lanes to see all the exquisite colors the tulips come in.

Spring also brings me fresh Michigan asparagus. No other asparagus could ever compare, especially if we get it at the farmers market. Once the asparagus has come and gone we cross the bridge and head for Gold Barn blueberries. Like asparagus, nothing compares to fresh blueberries right off the bush. If I were to look at the scale upon returning home, I would undoubtedly see a corresponding increase in weight. It’s a wonder they turn a profit on the days I pick (eat)!

Apple season. Fennville, here we come. Crane’s Orchards. I had the Crane boys as students in Fennville. Some of the other employees have FPS ties. My wife loves her Honeycrisp apples almost as much as I love my Blue Ray blueberries. We can only eat one free apple, however. They are so big. We finish our sojourn with an amazing sloppy joe at the restaurant.

This past weekend, we had perhaps the ultimate Pure Michigan experience. After my trip to Herrick to pick up a couple of books on my e-bike, I headed to the farmers market for two monster tomatoes and four ears of amazing corn. The books were small so all fit into the backpack. Barely. The bike lanes are amazing! Sights and sounds on a bike surely beat an automobile. Especially a gas auto!

After lunch, we decided Lake Mac was a callin’. We hooked our little kayak trailer onto my wife’s EV and headed to Van Bragt park to put in. We had to paddle by the site of the former James DeYoung power plant. Neither of us missed it at all. Next stop, after an arduous paddle against the wind, was Windmill Island. We noticed the water was way down. One can now walk all the way under the bridge without getting wet feet.

Being a beautiful day we decided eating out was in order. Outside, that is. In our very own backyard. Whenever we have high winds we pick up downed branches. Some can be relatively large. We then burn those in our exceedingly clean-burning Solo stove. What good is a fire without Koegel’s Viennas, so we roasted a few of those. Carbon neutral, right, and we are not moving firewood and assorted invasive bugs.

Does anyone see the point I am trying to make? We did/do most of this without burning any fossil fuels. Our two cars are both EVs. During the summer they are mostly powered by El Sol — the sun, using our solar panels. My e-bike requires no petrol. Our kayaks don’t, either. Indeed, if we truly want to preserve a Pure Michigan for our offspring we need to wean ourselves off of this OPEC-sourced poison. It is totally doable. It is way more satisfying. And it is the best gift we could ever give to those who follow.

— Todd Leva is a local mental health therapist. Contact him attoddleva.tahomacounseling@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Todd Leva: How to keep things Pure Michigan all year long