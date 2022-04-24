Todd Marshall named new CEO of Lenawee Christian Ministries

ADRIAN — Lenawee Christian Ministries has found a new chief executive.

Todd Marshall will start as CEO on June 1. He was selected following a nationwide search by LCM's board of directors, a news release said.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Todd Marshall as our new CEO at Lenawee Christian Ministries. Dr. Marshall’s career demonstrates a successful focus on innovation and creativity in Christian education. He joins a highly qualified team who remain committed to the legacy mission of LCM,” said Sherilyn Emberton, chair of the LCM board.

Marshall succeeds Jim Colman, who announced in October that he would retire at the end of LCM's 2021-22 fiscal year.

Marshall comes to LCM from Ashland University in Ohio, where he served as a vice president with a focus on growth programs and technology innovation.

He sees this opportunity as a natural fit for his gifts and priorities, the release said.

“Throughout our lives, my wife, Kelly, and I have valued family as the greatest gift from God after salvation. The opportunity to minister to and strengthen families in the Adrian area through recreation and education is very unique. It involves ministry to the body, soul, and spirit to develop balanced people and families to strengthen our community. We look forward to partnering with the community, civic organizations, churches, and families to continue the strong family traditions the Merillats began decades ago,” he said in the release.

Marshall has a Ph.D. in information science and technology from Syracuse University, the release said. He holds five master’s degrees in philosophy, library and information science, Old Testament, missions and evangelism, and the New Testament, and an undergraduate degree in pastoral theology. He grew up in the Lansing area and played football in both high school and college. In his personal time, he enjoys fishing, playing racquetball, watching sports, and making memories with his four daughters and their families.

Over his career, Marshall has served in administrative leadership, entrepreneurial and teaching roles in nonprofits and universities in the United States, Ukraine, Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, Burundi, and other African countries. Prior to his time with Ashland University, Marshall served as the dean of SAU Online for Spring Arbor University where he grew their online audience through 10 online degree programs.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Todd Marshall named new CEO of Lenawee Christian Ministries