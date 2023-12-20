Todd Mayes sentenced to life in prison for killing teenage daughter

Dec. 20—Todd Mayes was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Prayer Nickelsen in January of 2022. Mayes, 61, also received a consecutive 15-year-sentence for armed criminal action.

The sentences were handed down Tuesday in Jasper County.

A jury in November said Mayes acted with deliberation in fatally shooting his teenage daughter.

Mayes faced a first-degree murder charge going into the three-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court, in which he claimed he shot his daughter in self-defense.

While jurors did not buy that claim, they could not unanimously agree that Mayes pulled the trigger after "cool reflection for any length of time no matter how brief," as premeditated murder is defined under state law.

Defense attorney Brett Meeker told jurors during closing arguments at the trail that her client was struck on the head by a bottle his daughter threw and was afraid he might get hit again.

Nickelsen had been drinking and behaving in a more violent manner than her father had ever seen her act. He did not want to kill her. He just did not want to be hit with another bottle, Meeker said.

"There wasn't cool reflection," she said. "Todd reacted in an instant."

Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally argued that the defendant's pronouncement in the midst of an argument with his daughter that he was going to get his gun and call police was the starting point of a period of cool reflection Mayes experienced before shooting his daughter.

The father had gone upstairs to Nickelsen's room in their home on South Connor Avenue in Joplin in response to a ruckus that broke out between her and an older male tenant in the house who was involved with his daughter.

A confrontation ensued between Mayes and his daughter, and he went back down the stairs to get a 9 mm pistol he kept in a computer desk. Dally argued that the time it took for Mayes to get his gun and start back up the stairs was sufficient opportunity for him to deliberate on what he was doing.

Mayes testified during the trail that he started back up the stairs because she had thrown something at him as he was retreating to the downstairs the first time and had continued throwing bottles and other objects down the staircase. He told the jury that as he started up the stairs again, she threw a heavy tequila bottle that struck him in the head and then came at him with a second bottle, and he shot her.

Dally had pointed out in cross-examination of the defendant how that account in court differed from the eyewitness account of Nickelsen's girlfriend and from prior statements he had made to a police dispatcher and a detective.

In his closing argument, Dally maintained that Mayes waited until his daughter started coming down the stairs and then shot her, which was what a premeditating "murderer" would do.

First-degree murder would have carried a mandatory sentence of life without parole in Missouri; second-degree murder carries up to life in prison but leaves open the possibility of parole.