Todd McFarlane Toy Spinoff Jumps Into Digital Collectibles

McFarlane Toys, founded by famed comic book artist Todd McFarlane as a subsidiary of his media production company, announced today its new line of digital collectibles based on McFarlene's popular Spawn series.

The McFarlane Toys Digital collection launches on December 1, 2022.

"For 30 years, McFarlane Toys has led in high-quality, design-driven collectibles for some of the world's biggest brands," McFarlane Toys tweeted. “Today we expand that legacy with McFarlane Toys Digital, the first AAA digital collectibles platform."

Launched in 1994, McFarlane Toys, McFarlane Toys makes action figures of characters from films, comics, popular music, and video games. Projects include Supernoobs, Warhammer, Mortal Kombat, The Princess Bride, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographically unique tokens that are linked to digital and physical content, providing proof of ownership, including artwork, digital collectibles, music, and items in video games.

The new collection will be minted on Polygon and sold through the Rarible NFT Marketplace.

"You own your collectibles, and keep them in your digital wallet," McFarlene Toys said. "Buy, sell, and trade them on the McFarlane Toys Digital marketplace powered by Rarible, and any other Polygon supported marketplace."

According to McFarlane Toys, each digital collectible will be based on or bundled with a McFarlane Toys physical collectible, adding that the company's goal is to match the quality and detail of their physical pieces at the same price point.

Collectors can view their collectibles through a desktop computer viewing app that they can then use to create and share their collections, the company explained. Every time a collector uses the app, they earn experience points that the collector can redeem for exclusive rewards, rare collectibles, and access to future drops.

In the tweet thread, the company said that anyone who spends over $100 in November at the official McFarlene Toys website using a specific promo code would receive a random limited edition Spawn launch collectible featuring Spawn, Redeemer, or Clown.

McFarlane is no stranger to NFTs and digital collectibles; last year, McFarlane partnered with musician and fellow digital artist Steve Aoki to launch a creator-focused Solana NFT Marketplace called OddKey.

"Because we're not worried about making money, we're going to be fearless in our experiments in what we do," McFarlene told Decrypt at the time. "We're going to be the guys that are going to try some hopefully experimental, crazy stuff... and a couple of them—fingers crossed—will work.

“We're going to invite people to come in with the best ideas," he said.