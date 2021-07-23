Todd Pate found guilty of first-degree murder

Jul. 22—Todd Pate has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of his wife Melanie.

Pate's trial started last week. On Wednesday, both parties went rested their cases and made their closing arguments, and in the afternoon, visiting Judge Edward Lacey sent the jury into deliberation. The guilty verdict was read on Thursday afternoon.

A further weapons enhancement was added to the conviction by the prosecution. Pate is scheduled to return to court on Sep. 8 for sentencing.

More information on this verdict to come.