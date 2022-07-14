Todd Rokita says he is looking into Indiana doctor who performed abortion for Ohio 10-year-old

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita went on Fox News Wednesday night to say he is looking into the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who provided a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio with an abortion.

“We're gathering the evidence as we speak, and we're going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure,” Rokita said. “If she failed to report it in Indiana, it's a crime for — to not report, to intentionally not report.”

The attorney general also claimed that Bernard has “a history of failing to report,” as a part of his roughly 2-minute appearance on the Fox News show “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Rokita did not provide any evidence to back up his claims, nor did he immediately respond to an IndyStar request for comment.

Health care providers have to report abortions they perform to the Indiana Department of Health, including whether the patient indicated they were seeking an abortion as a result of being abused, coerced, harassed or trafficked.

IndyStar contacted the Indiana Department of Health to request copies of pregnancy termination reports since Roe v. Wade was overturned and was notified that the department is working to fulfill the request.

State court data shows no criminal charges have been filed against Bernard. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it had not received any allegations that she failed to report the case of the 10-year-old.

Prosecutors in Ohio have charged Gerson Fuentes, 27, with rape after he allegedly told police he raped the 10-year-old girl on two occasions. He was arrested Tuesday.

Columbus police said they were made aware of the girl's pregnancy June 22 after her mother reported it to Franklin County Children Services. She received the abortion in Indianapolis June 30.

IndyStar left a message with Bernard's attorney, Kathleen Delaney, for comment.

My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it. — Caitlin Bernard (@drcaitbernard) July 14, 2022

Experts respond to Rokita's statements

Marjorie Hershey, a professor emeritus of political science at Indiana University, said that Rokita used his appearance on Fox News as a political move. Rokita is known as a socially conservative firebrand, unafraid to clash with those who are more moderate within his own party, including Gov. Eric Holcomb. Republicans believe he could eventually seek a higher office, such as the governor's office or the Senate.

“This sounds like a part of Mr. Rokita’s next campaign for whatever higher office he has in mind,” Hershey said. “It is a series of talking points from the far-right wing of the Republican party in the guise of comments on a very sad situation.”

During Rokita’s Fox News appearance Thursday, he also railed against what he called “fake news” and called the situation an "illegal immigration" issue because the man who was charged with raping the 10-year-old was not believed to be in the country legally. According to the Columbus Dispatch, a sister paper of IndyStar, the man had lived in Columbus for the past seven years and had a steady job at a café.

Chad Kinsella, a Ball State University political science professor, shared similar sentiments to Hershey in that Rokita used his Fox News appearance to “stand out” in a potentially crowded Republican primary.

“Indiana has become a fairly red state,” Kinsella said. “It could be argued that winning the Republican primary is now the key hurdle to winning a senate or gubernatorial seat. … This is a way to be seen by the social conservatives and pro-life conservatives as a champion.”

Kinsella added that the attorney general position has become a “major way” for people to move forward politically, giving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as an example.

Andy Downs, a political science professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said Rokita’s Fox News appearance may be "on brand" and help him with conservative voters, but could be a liability long term. A 2019 Old National Bank and Ball State University Hoosier Survey found that only 17% of Hoosiers think abortion should be illegal in all cases. Rokita could be appealing to that small group of Hoosiers, but losing support from those who have more nuanced views on abortion, Downs said.

"He may have come out as more violently opposed to the doctor and immigration than he should have been then some would say a prosecuting attorney," Downs said. "Gather the evidence first before you speak too authoritatively. So it may not help him in terms of long-term support."

Short term though, Downs said Rokita's comments could impact the debate at the Statehouse as Indiana lawmakers prepare to restrict abortion access when they convene for a special session on July 25. Legislative leaders have not said how far they'll restrict abortion, but a large point of contention is centered around if there should be exceptions for rape in any sort of abortion ban.

