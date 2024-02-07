Todd Rokita's 'Eyes on Education' is assault on public schools

With the launch of the Eyes on Education portal, Attorney General Todd Rokita continues the governmental assault on public education in Indiana.

Taking submissions from the public about content they find objectionable in school curricula and publishing these directly to the government’s website is not only an absurd overreach of the state, but an invitation for spiteful individuals to wield government power to publicly shame and humiliate teachers for their own personal validation.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita created a portal for people to report "indoctrination" in schools.

Much of the published material has nothing to do with inaccurate or incorrect information. In fact, upon actually reading submissions, it would appear that not only do those who reported this material do so purely out of political disagreement, but that they do not even seem to understand why the material is being used or in what context.

Now, some reports do seemingly indicate problematic practices on the part of a few individuals; however, this is a problem for the Department of Education. Rokita should not be remotely concerned about this; rather, having been found to have “engaged in attorney misconduct" by the Indiana Supreme Court, he should devote his time to keeping his own house in order and performing his assigned duties properly, not throwing political stones from an office of glass.

Jacob Garrett, Muncie

