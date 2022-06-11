Todd Schneider to leave Marion City Schools to be high school principal with Triad Local

Todd Schneider

Harding High School's Assistant Principal of Withrow Academy Todd Schneider has announced his decision to leave Marion City Schools to pursue the position of head high school principal at Triad Local Schools in Champaign County.

He will work for Marion City Schools through the month of June, and August 1 will be his first day with the new district.

Schneider said he will still live in Marion and continue to serve as the president of Marion City Council.

"I still love it, still believe in the place. I'm just leaving for the opportunity to be a head principal at a high school in a community and county that I'm familiar with having gone to Urbana University, which is located in Champaign County," he said.

"I'm not unhappy or anything like that. It's still my home. I still love this place. I'm still a Prexy. I just want the opportunity to run my own building and grow professionally in an amazing district like Triad."

Schneider's decision to leave has followed the resignations of several Marion City Schools administrators, including Superintendent Dr. Ron Iarussi.

This list also included former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Lawson and numerous principals, but Schneider said he wanted to make it clear to the community that he is not leaving Marion City Schools for any negative reason.

"I'm not a negative guy, and I'm really leaving truthfully because I want to be a head principal. I've been in the district for 17 years, like, I graduated from Harding. So for me leaving is a big deal to me," Schneider said.

Marion City Schools Board President Kelly Mackay said Schneider's decision to leave is a "real loss" to the district.

The board, which was unable to find consensus when selecting its newest board member after the resignation of former Board President Leslie Schneider requiring the decision to appoint Tara Dyer to the board be made by the Marion County Family Court, has already successfully hired his replacement as well as has filled many of the openings for district principals and teachers.

"We've hired a replacement for him (Schneider) that I believe comes out of that career technical area," Mackay said.

According to the district's BoardDocs site, eight individuals were hired by the district for administrative positions so far.

New Marion City Schools Administrators

Timothy Barton, elementary principal

William Carlisle, elementary principal

Meredith Mucha, student services director

Paul Wheeler, assistant high school principal

Michael Yinger, assistant high school principal

Jillene Stover, assistant middle school principal

Katelyn Owens, assistant elementary principal

Allison Schumacher, assistant elementary principal

The board also approved five new teaching contracts and adjusted another for the coming year. Mackay said it was a relief to have the positions filled.

"It's something our district, our teachers and our staff expect us to do. We have to move forward, and we're doing it as quickly and as responsibly as we can," she said.

She also noted the board has a recommendation ready for the interim superintendent to be announced to the community at the next board of education meeting June 20.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Todd Schneider to leave Marion City Schools