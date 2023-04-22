Toddler, 6-year-old, shot in separate attacks inside South Side homes: Chicago police

A 6-year-old and another child about 3 were shot in separate South Side attacks on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Most recently, about 5:10 p.m., the 6-year-old was in a home about 5:10 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue in Woodlawn when two assailants, at least one of them armed, fired shots and hit the girl in the arm and a 33-year-old man in the back, police said.

The girl was listed in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital while the man’s condition was not known at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Earlier, a toddler, about 3, was inside a Calumet Heights neighborhood home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue at 3:40 p.m., when gunfire hit the child in the face, Chicago police said.

The toddler was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and then moved to Comer Children’s Hospital, initially reported in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been announced by police.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com