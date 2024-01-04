Toddler Is Amazed by His Own Dart Skills

A toddler obsessed with playing darts drew the encouragement of a teenage darts icon when his father posted a hilarious video of the tot being awed by his own skills.

Nathan Fieldhouse told Storyful that his 18-month-son, known as Rhys “the prodigy” Fieldhouse on TikTok, has been “obsessed” with watching darts since a young age and has had magnetic throwing darts since he was about 14 months old.

The toddler gained the online admiration of 16-year-old dart sensation Luke Littler, who was a runner-up in the world darts championship. “Start him early,” Littler commented on the video. “Keep going, little man,” Littler commented on another video. Credit: Nathan Fieldhouse via Storyful