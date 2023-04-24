Toddler’s black eye was covered by makeup, Louisiana deputies say. Couple now charged

A Louisiana couple used makeup on a 3-year-old to hide injuries they are accused of causing, deputies said.

The Blue Bayou pair were arrested and charged April 21 after the toddler arrived at school with a black eye covered by makeup, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a Head Start location that morning, authorities wrote in a news release. The child also had marks on their neck and arm.

Investigators said the man, 27, hit the toddler two days earlier, and the woman, 28, was accused of grabbing the child, which caused the marks.

Both were jailed on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile, the release said. Authorities didn’t disclose the couple’s relation to the child to protect the victim’s identity.

The man was released after posting a $50,000 bond, and the woman remained behind bars as of April 24, the sheriff’s office said.

