A toddler’s body was found floating in Chattahoochee River. His mother just learned her sentence

A Cobb County mother pleaded guilty to the murder of her son, whose body was found floating in the Chattahoochee River two years ago.

Breyanla Cooper will spend life in prison on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another for her son Faheem’s death.

“It is unfathomable that a human being could do this to a baby. It is unspeakable that a mother would do this to her own flesh and blood.” Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill commented, “I cannot imagine how painful this has got to be for the family. There’s just nothing the court can say or do to make this any better for anybody.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News first reported on Cooper’s arrest two years ago. On July 1, 2021, firefighters who were filming a public service announcement spotted Faheem’s body in the river near Paces Mill Park.

Police learned about Cooper’s involvement after she called to identify a sketch that police released to Channel 2 Action News. Investigators confirmed she was the toddler’s mother through DNA evidence.

Cooper told detectives that a man kidnapped her son because she owned him money and that she didn’t file a missing person report because she was afraid. Detectives found no evidence of a kidnapping.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb police initially thought Faheem’s body had been in the area of the river for two days. But detectives analyzed the GPS data from Cooper’s car, which showed her in the area of the river on June 26, 2021 between 5:57 p.m. and 8:08 p.m.

June 26 is also the last time that Cooper’s mother reported last seeing her grandson. Cooper’s other child told detectives that his mother said “their time with Faheem was done.”

Other evidence showed Cooper searching on her cell phone for foster care and information about the Chattahoochee River.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS