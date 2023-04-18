Toddler breaches White House perimeter
A toddler managed to squeeze through the fencing surrounding the White House on Tuesday. Secret Service quickly scooped him up and brought him back to his parents.
The U.S. Secret Service said a toddler squeezed through a White House fence and triggered an alarm and the child was later reunited with their family.
CNN’s Jake Tapper stridently referred to Fox News paying $787.5 million Tuesday to settle a looming legal case about Fox News’ false characterizations of Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment in regard to the 2020 election as “one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in the history of journalism.” Tapper had a harder time reading Fox’s […]
if Kristina Johnson "resigned" from the university, no provisions in the contract would permit Ohio State to pay her beyond her resignation date, James Finkelstein and Judith Wilde write.
Everything in the line features the brand's super soft signature knit. The post This Kardashian-favorite blanket brand has a new Barbie collab that’s probably going to sell out soon appeared first on In The Know.
Retired engineers Kelly and Derek Barkey assumed they would be approved when they applied for a $50,000 home equity line of credit two years ago to fix up their new house. The Barkeys, now 56 and 59, had just sold their longtime home in Southern California and paid cash for a house worth about $850,000 near St. Louis, Missouri. “We haven’t been turned down for credit since about 1987,” says Kelly Barkey, remembering when the couple applied for a rewards credit card while she was still a college student.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is, of course, packed with Easter eggs from decades of Nintendo history, from Mario foes new and old to various supporting characters from throughout the games who just pop up in the background on occasion. Now, one of those characters, Funky Kong, is out to explain why his cameo is an injustice. Funky, played by the great Kenan Thompson, stopped by the Weekend Update desk at Saturday Night Live over the weekend, ostensibly to mark The Super Mario Bros. Movie's succes
The Brown County District Attorney's Office plans to charge Officer Matthew Knutson, a 13-year police department veteran.
The time may soon come for Feinstein to resign. Gov. Gavin Newsom should resist efforts to hijack her Senate seat and instead appoint a caretaker, letting voters choose among would-be successors.
Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.
Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that last year’s transfer of the newly created National Guard from civilian to military control was unconstitutional, dealing a blow to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador who created the security force in 2019. The vast majority of the National Guard’s members and leadership came from Mexico’s military, but it was described as a civilian force and placed under the control of the civilian public security ministry. López Obrador created it with a constitutional reform to replace the disbanded federal police.
Good things could be on the horizon when a stock surpasses the 20-day simple moving average. How should investors react?
Now you're entitled to your complete monthly Social Security benefit based on your earnings history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. This doesn't mean that you have to claim Social Security at 70. If the idea of a higher Social Security payday sounds appealing to you, you may want to plan on filing for benefits around your 70th birthday.
The creature can be seen blending in with muddy water in the drainage area in a photo posted by police.
Jake Gyllenhaal reflected on why he is drawn to military stories and the role that changed his "perspective on the world" while premiering "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" in Los Angeles on Monday. (April 18)
A spokesperson for Carowinds amusement park said the teenager was eventually helped out of the machine by medical personnel.
Noting the enormous controversy surrounding the New York lawmaker, the CNN host said that "when you have no shame, none of that matters."
This is a developing story. Southwest Airlines has been fighting to get back on its feet after what many remember as the great holiday meltdown of 2022, but today it's facing a new challenge that folks are not too happy about.