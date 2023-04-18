Toddler breaches White House perimeter

SYFY

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is, of course, packed with Easter eggs from decades of Nintendo history, from Mario foes new and old to various supporting characters from throughout the games who just pop up in the background on occasion. Now, one of those characters, Funky Kong, is out to explain why his cameo is an injustice. Funky, played by the great Kenan Thompson, stopped by the Weekend Update desk at Saturday Night Live over the weekend, ostensibly to mark The Super Mario Bros. Movie's succes