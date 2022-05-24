Toddler critical after being struck by a vehicle in North Richland Hills, police say

A person driving a vehicle accidentally struck a 2-year-old on Monday evening in North Richland Hills, police said.

The child was taken in critical condition to a hospital, North Richland Hills police said.

Police did not immediately release the child’s sex, the type of vehicle or whether an adult was with the child when he or she was struck.

The toddler was hit about 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Browning Drive, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Officers spoke with witnesses to gather details about the crash.