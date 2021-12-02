Toddler in critical but stable condition after being hit by a passing car in Turlock

A toddler is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car on Pioneer Avenue in Turlock on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The boy is almost 2, Sgt. Michael Parmley said. He ran into the road as friends of his family were getting in their car, according to a press release from the Turlock Police Department.

One person saw the boy dart into the road but wasn’t able to get to him before he was struck by a passing car, according to the release. Parmley would not comment further on the adults nearby.

Turlock Fire Department responders found the child in the street when they arrived with two engines and a battalion chief, Capt. Jason Bernard said.

They treated the child on the spot with an American Medical Response crew, which then transported him to Dutcher Middle School to await an air ambulance, he said. The toddler was airlifted to the UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento, Bernard said.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Parmley and Bernard said they did not know the specific injuries.

Officers received a call about the collision at 6:18 p.m., according to the release.

The 27-year-old man driving was the only person in the car, Parmley said. He remained on scene and is cooperating with police, according to the release. Officers say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be involved.

Turlock police are in the early stages of investigating the collision, the release said. Anyone with information should call Officer John-Paul Beech at 209-669-2108 or the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550.