Toddler critically hurt in Tukwila shooting

A toddler is in critical condition after being shot in Tukwila Friday morning.

Police said that around 9:30 a.m., a series of 911 calls were received from a woman in the Allentown neighborhood who was heard screaming on the phone.

Tukwila officers arrived in the area of Puget Sound Fire Station 53, at 4202 South 115th Street, and saw a vehicle immediately flee from the location.

Police found a toddler at the fire station who had been shot and had critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were started and the child was taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, but video from the scene showed a car with a blanket covering its rear passenger-side window.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives will investigate the case.

This story is developing.