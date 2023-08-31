Toddler dead in 'horrible tragedy' at Cohasset auto repair shop: What police said

A 2-year-old child died after being injured in an incident at a Cohasset auto body shop Thursday afternoon.

The child was brought by his grandfather from Hajj Auto Care at 55 Main St. to the nearby Cohasset Police Station around 12:40 p.m., Chief William Quigley said at a news conference. The distance between the two locations is less than one-third of a mile. The grandfather, who is from Hull, is a part-owner of the auto repair shop.

The child was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Quigley did not detail what happened to the child, only saying it was a "horrible tragedy. Police and detectives with the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office pieced together what happened. Officials with OSHA are also investigating, he said.

"At this point, it doesn't appear to be anything nefarious," Quigley said. "Obviously where there's a child dead, we have to look into this."

When asked whether criminal charges were being considered, Quigley said, "We're just thinking about the family right now."

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Child dies at Cohasset auto repair shop: Police investigate 'tragedy'