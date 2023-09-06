Toddler dead after finding loaded gun in Cobb apartment, shooting himself in the head

A 1-year-old boy has died after he found a loaded gun and shot himself in the head in Cobb County, police said.

The child has been identified as Royal Clark.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment on White Circle, police said.

The child’s father, Conrad Carrington Clark, was arrested on and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to warrants.

He’s the second child to be shot to death in the past three days. On Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Texaco near Lithonia. A 7-year-old boy had been shot in the head. His 6-year-old brother was also in the car at the time. It’s unclear who fired the gun.

The boys’ father, 42-year-old Dantae Daugherty, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.