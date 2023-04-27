Toddler who died after accidentally shooting himself in face identified

LaGrange Police say a two-year-old boy got ahold of a gun and fatally shot himself.

Police were called to a housing authority apartment complex on Whitesville Road around 8:30 Wednesday night following a report of a shooting.

“When they arrived they located a two-year-old who was shot once in the face. The child was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange where he passed away as a result of his injuries.” LaGrange Police Lt. Mark Cavender said.

Police have identified the child as Ayden King.

At the time of the shooting, police say the child’s mother, grandmother, and siblings were in the home and that the gun belonged to the child’s mother.

“It was in a location that was believed to be secure. However, that location turned out not to be secure, and the child was able to get hold of the gun and accidentally shoot himself,” Cavender said.

Activists gathered outside the apartment complex Thursday.

They denounced the prevalence of firearms in the community and the access children have to deadly weapons.

“The babies are dying in our community and something needs to be done about it. People are crying. People are really upset about it.” Save Our Sons leader Bruce Griggs said.

Another activist expressed sympathy for the family.

“I know this community will wrap their arms around the family as they get through this,” Fred Manley said.

No charges have been filed in the shooting and police say their investigation continues.

