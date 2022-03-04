Toddler died from fentanyl overdose, and now grandparents face charges, TN cops say

Two Tennessee grandparents were charged with first-degree murder after their 20-month-old grandson died of a fentanyl intoxication, police say.

There was “enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, from East Nashville, were arrested on March 3 and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Allen and Newsome were taking care of Korran Newsome, their 20-month-old grandson, on Aug. 6 while his mother was working, police said.

The grandparents had Korran in bed with them that night, they said.

When Korran’s mother came home from work, Korran was not breathing, police said.

CPR was done, and the toddler was immediately taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead briefly after his arrival, authorities said.

Police said his body had no signs of abuse or trauma. A medical examiner ruled the cause of death as “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

The grandparents both said they bought heroin off the street, and police said they allowed “Korran to be exposed to heroin containing fentanyl while in their care, specifically in their bed.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a “synthetic opioid,” which is typically approved for treating severe pain.

“It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine,” the agency said on its website.

A judge set bond for Newsome at $100,000 and for Allen at $150,000, authorities said.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA's online locator.

